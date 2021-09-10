The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the Trion Lady Bulldogs combined for 29 hits on Thursday night, but it was the homestanding Lady Tigers getting the better end of the scoreboard with an 11-7 victory.
Albany Jett had five hits in five at-bats and scored three times in the slugfest. Katy Haddock was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Hayden Gordy went 2 for 4 and scored twice, while Braylee Raby and Emorie Coles each drove in two runs.
Kylee Lyons was 2 for 3 and picked up one RBI, while Emma Harper and Ariana Battle each drove in one run to aid the cause.
Coles pitched all seven innings. She allowed three earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts as the Lady Tigers improved to 3-2.