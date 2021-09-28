The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a three-run deficit and went on to a 9-6 home victory over Lakeview in the opening round of the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.
The Lady Warriors led 3-2 after one inning and scored twice in the top of the fourth to go up 5-2. But Ringgold would use the big five-run frame to grab the lead for good before tacking on some late insurance.
Albany Jett went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Braylee Raby went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Ariana Battle, Piper Gilbert and Shelby Spates each drove in one run.
Raby pitched three innings of two-hit ball, allowing one earned run and one walk with four strikeouts. Jillian Eaker pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and four walks.
Rylee Green went 2 for 2 for the Lady Warriors. Hope Alexander tripled and scored three times. Kayleigh Johnson had a two-run single, and Lizet Jimenez and Brylee Pritchett also singled for Lakeview.
Jimenez threw four innings and surrendered just two earned runs on three hits and four walks, while Green pitched two innings. She gave up one earned run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Fourth-seeded Ringgold (5-3) advances to Tuesday's semifinal at top-seeded Gordon Lee (16-2), while Lakeview's season ended with a 5-6 record.
LaFayette 7, Dade 0
The Lady Ramblers moved on to the semifinals with a home shutout against Dade on Monday. Emma Parker sat down 10 batters on strikes and walked just two in a three-hitter.
Offensively, Emma House had a big afternoon with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Cahlee Garmany collected two hits and drove in one, while Parker and Charly Reynolds each added one hit.
Third-seeded LaFayette (8-3) will play at second-seeded Heritage (9-1) on Tuesday.
The winners of Tuesday's game will square off in a best-of-three series for the NGAC title. Game 1 will be Wednesday at the home of the lowest-remaining seed, while the higher seed will host Game 2 and, if necessary Game 3, on Thursday.