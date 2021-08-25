Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers got nine strikeouts in a complete game from Emorie Coles and defeated visiting Lakeview, 4-3, on Tuesday afternoon.

Maddie Cargile knocked in a run for Ringgold. Grace Evans ripped her first double of the season and Emma Harper had a single to center late in the game.

The game ended as Ringgold catcher Braylee Raby threw out a Lakeview runner at second on a stolen base attempt.

Hope Alexander went 2 for 4 for the Lady Warriors.

It was the season-opener for both teams after a couple of earlier postponements.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

