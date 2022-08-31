The Ringgold Lady Tigers used some late game dramatics to hang on for a 5-4 win over Dade Tuesday night in Trenton.
Ringgold got two runs in the top of the third inning. Grace Evans and Emma Harper came through with two-out singles before Jillian Eaker ripped a two-run double.
The Lady Wolverines picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead with two runs in the fifth before a Katy Haddock RBI-single tied the game for Ringgold in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Tigers added two extremely important insurance runs in the top of the seventh with both runs scoring on an error following a single by Maddie Cargile.
Dade put a runner on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and then hit a double, but Cargile came up throwing from the outfield and fired in time to Harper at the plate for the final out of the game.
Eaker pitched all seven innings, scattering nine hits and walking two. She gave up just two earned runs and finished with three strikeouts. She also helped herself by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Evans finished 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Ringgold (5-2) will be back at home Thursday to face Saddle Ridge.
