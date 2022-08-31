Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers used some late game dramatics to hang on for a 5-4 win over Dade Tuesday night in Trenton.

Ringgold got two runs in the top of the third inning. Grace Evans and Emma Harper came through with two-out singles before Jillian Eaker ripped a two-run double.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

