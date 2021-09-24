The Ringgold Lady Tigers fell behind early and never recovered in a 5-1 loss to Dade in the regular season finale on Thursday.
Emma Harper went 2 for 3 and scored the only run of the game for the Lady Tigers. Braylee Raby and Shelby Spates each had doubles with Raby picking up an RBI, and Piper Gilbert chipped in with a single for Ringgold.
Raby pitched three innings and gave up just one hit and one earned run, striking out three and walking one batter. Jillian Eaker pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and three walks with one strikeout.