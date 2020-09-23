They were co-champions during the regular season, but only one will take home the North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament championship.
Heritage and Gordon Lee will play Game 1 of their best-of-three series on Friday at 5 p.m. in Boynton after the Lady Trojans got past Saddle Ridge, 5-2, in Wednesday's semifinal. The Lady Generals had defeated Chattanooga Valley, 3-1, on Tuesday in the other tournament semifinal.
Game 2 of the finals is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Chickamauga, with Game 3, if needed, set to immediately follow.
Wednesday's contest saw the Lady Mustangs draw first blood as an Olivia Free groundout plated the first run of the ball game. Saddle Ridge held the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the second when the Lady Trojans answered back with three runs of their own.
Sadie Hughes tied the game on an RBI-triple and Gordon Lee's next two runs scored as a result of a pair of Saddle Ridge errors.
The Navy-and-Red got one of the runs back in the top of the fourth inning as Free doubled and came home a little later on an RBI-double by Alivia Hughes.
However, Gordon Lee would again have the answer as a walk and two singles loaded the bases with nobody out. Abby Logan delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in a run and another Saddle Ridge error allowed Gordon Lee's fifth and final run of the game to cross the plate.
Pitcher Lillian McCullough and the Gordon Lee defense did the rest. McCullough gave up seven hits and a walk in seven innings, but allowed just two earned runs and finished with 11 strikeouts, while the Lady Trojans played errorless defense behind her.
Gisele Tankersly was the only Gordon Lee player with multiple hits as she finished 2 for 3 with a run scored. McCullough, Macartney Angel, Tenslee Wilson and Camryn Caradine all had one hit apiece in the victory.
Free pitched six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Raven Yancy had two hits and scored once, while Kennedy Hays and Carlie Cook both went 1 for 3.
Heritage and Gordon Lee faced off three times during the regular season. Gordon Lee scored a 3-1 non-league win in Boynton on Aug. 25 and lost a 4-3 home decision on Sept. 18 in another non-league contest. The two teams also faced each other in their NGAC clash on Sept. 11, which the Lady Trojans won 9-1 in Chickamauga.