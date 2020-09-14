Lakeview Warriors

It was a total team effort for the Lady Warriors who won a non-league slugfest over their visitors from Gordon County on Monday, 15-7.

Marissa Moreland had three doubles in three trips to the plate. She drove in two runs and scored twice. Skyler Phillips was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hope Alexander was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kori Kinsey doubled, scored once and drove in two, while Payton Rolfe had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs.

Marisela Jimenez had one hit, drew two walks, knocked in a run and scored three times. Micha Valdes was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Riley Green had a hit and knocked in a run, while Makia Matthews had a hit and scored once.

Breanna Johnson pitched five innings. She struck out five batters and allowed just one earned run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

