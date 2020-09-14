It was a total team effort for the Lady Warriors who won a non-league slugfest over their visitors from Gordon County on Monday, 15-7.
Marissa Moreland had three doubles in three trips to the plate. She drove in two runs and scored twice. Skyler Phillips was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hope Alexander was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kori Kinsey doubled, scored once and drove in two, while Payton Rolfe had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs.
Marisela Jimenez had one hit, drew two walks, knocked in a run and scored three times. Micha Valdes was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Riley Green had a hit and knocked in a run, while Makia Matthews had a hit and scored once.
Breanna Johnson pitched five innings. She struck out five batters and allowed just one earned run.