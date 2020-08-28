Skyler Phillips launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to help lift the Lakeview Lady Warriors to a 10-2 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday in a battle of two previously-unbeaten teams.
Marissa Moreland had an RBI-triple earlier in the first inning to help give the Lady Warriors a lead they would never relinquish.
The Lady Eagles would cut the lead down to one run in the top of the third as three singles and two Lakeview errors allowed CVMS to push two runs across the plate.
But Lakeview would draw three straight walks to start the bottom of the third, leading to a five-run outburst. Kori Kinsey highlighted the inning with a two-run double.
Makia Matthew matched Kinsey with two hits and two RBIs, while one of Matthew's hits was a double. Hope Alexander had two hits and knocked in one run, while Breanna Johnson and Madi Jimenez both had one RBI.
Johnson gave up nine hits, but just one earned run in six innings to get the victory in the circle. She finished with four strikeouts.
Leah Johnson, Emma Fowler and Bralie Blevins had two hits each for CVMS. Hadley Middlebrooks allowed seven earned runs on six hits and five walks in three innings of work. She finished with three strikeouts. Paisley Carter pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits.
Gordon Lee 13, Trion 5
The Lady Trojans scored nine times in the first two innings and racked up 19 hits in a road win on Thursday that moved them to 4-0 on the season.
Tenslee Wilson went 4 for 5 with four RBIs, including a pair of doubles. Gracie Helton was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Gisele Tankersly went 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs, while Kate Chambers had three hits and scored three times.
Charslie McElhaney had two hits and knocked in a run and Sadie Hughes also added an RBI in support of pitcher Lillian McCullough, who pitched all seven innings. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits and struck out five batters. She threw 84 pitches, 64 of which went for strikes.
LaFayette 9, Ringgold 8
The Lady Ramblers trailed twice in the game, including an 8-6 deficit going into the seventh inning, but found a way to rally for the league win.
Kaylee Tatum had a huge game for LaFayette with 12 strikeouts in the circle and a 3 for 4 day at the plate with one RBI. Jocelyn McCallie went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Harley Perkins and Emma Parker each had a hit and Marlie Day added a hit and an RBI.
Charly Reynolds had a two-out, pinch-hit, RBI-single in the sixth inning and Emma House also picked up an RBI.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers had not been reported as of press time.