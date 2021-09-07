A 10-strikeout, one-hitter from Rylee Green lifted Lakeview to an 11-0 win at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday afternoon. Green pitched all five innings and surrendered just one walk.
Brylee Pritchett was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hope Alexander also went 2 for 3, drove in a run and stole three bases. Mia Valdes had two hits, including a triple. She drove in two runs and scored twice, while Maelea Patty had a triple and an RBI for the Lady Warriors (4-2).
Carlie Cook had a single for the Lady Mustangs (1-1), while Kennedy Hays took the loss in the circle.