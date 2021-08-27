The Lakeview Lady Warriors trailed by two runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, but rallied for three runs in their final at-bat to slip past visiting Chattanooga Valley, 5-4, in an NGAC game in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Lady Eagles had scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead and tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh. However, the Lady Warriors would stun their guests with three runs, all coming with two outs. Lizet Jimenez laced a two-run double to tie things up before eventually scoring the game-winner on a wild pitch.
Brylee Pritchett led off the third inning with an inside-the-park homer for Lakeview. Kaylee Johnson went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Rylee Green picked up the victory in the circle. She threw all seven innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
Bralie Blevins pitched four innings for the Lady Eagles. She gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Maddie Champagne pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Blevins was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs. Kailynn Bailey had a triple and drove in one run. Brooklynm Myers and JaMiah Lewis also had two hits apiece with Lewis picking up an RBI.
Both Lakeview (1-1) and Chattanooga Valley (0-2) are scheduled to play in Ringgold's Back To School Tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex on Friday and Saturday.