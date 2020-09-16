The Lakeview Lady Warriors traveled to Trion on Tuesday and returned home with probably the wildest victory of the season, 13-8.
Lakeview led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. That's when the Lady Bulldogs scored eight times to take a five-run lead.
The Lady Warriors would get a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring four times in the top of the sixth to tie the game.
Then, after both teams failed to score in the seventh, the Lady Warriors plated five runs in the top of the eighth inning before holding Trion scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
Lakeview had five triples in the game, including two by Marissa Moreland, who drove in two runs and scored twice. Hope Alexander had a triple as one of her two hits. She scored three times and drove in a pair of runs. Makia Matthews was 2 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Skyler Phillips had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Payton Rolfe went 3 for 5 with an RBI and scored twice. Marisela Jimenez went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Micha Valdes drove in one run and Riley Green scored a run and swiped two of Lakeview's six stolen bases on the night.
Breanna Johnson pitched all eight innings. She gave up five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. All eight of the runs were unearned.