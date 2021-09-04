Lizet Jimenez and Hope Alexander had three hits apiece as the Lakeview Lady Warriors (3-2)picked up a 16-0 home victory over Rossville on Friday.
Kayleigh Johnson matched Alexander with three RBIs on the day, while Jimenez and Rebecca Howe each had two RBIs. Riley Green finished with two hits and one RBI, while Brylee Pritchett and Riley Pell each drove in one run.
Pell pitched two hitless innings, walking two batters and finishing with five strikeouts. Howe threw a hitless inning of relief and struck out one batter.
Londyn Bryson and Katie Stevens both drew walks for the Rossville (0-3). Stevens pitched two innings, striking out two and walking one.