MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL Lakeview loses in Trenton By Scott Herpst Sep 17, 2022

The Lakeview Lady Warriors made up a game with Dade on Friday, but managed just one run in a 10-1 road loss.

The only run for the Lady Warriors came in the top of the first inning as Marlee Johnson knocked in Lizet Jimenez with a groundout.

Jimenez and Maya Satterfield each threw two innings. They combined to give up four hits and four walks with one strikeout. None of the runs they allowed.

Lakeview (6-7) will play two non-conference games to wrap up the regular season next week. The Red-and-White will host Dalton on Monday before they travel to face New Hope on Wednesday.