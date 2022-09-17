Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors made up a game with Dade on Friday, but managed just one run in a 10-1 road loss.

The only run for the Lady Warriors came in the top of the first inning as Marlee Johnson knocked in Lizet Jimenez with a groundout.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

