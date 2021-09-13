The Lakeview Lady Warriors led 4-0 after two complete innings of play on Monday, but surrendered five runs in the top of the third and gave up five more in the top of the seventh and fell to visiting East Hamilton, 10-4, in a non-league game.
Hope Alexander had two hits and knocked in two runs, and Lizet Jimenez was 2 for 4 with one RBI for the Lady Warriors. Rylee Green also had two hits for Lakeview, while Riley Pell and Brylee Pritchett had one hit apiece.
Rebecca Howe went the distance in the circle. She allowed seven hits, but only four earned runs. She finished with four walks and four strikeouts.
Lakeview (6-4) will have another home game on Tuesday as Trion comes to town for an NGAC contest.