Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors fell behind early and were not able to recover as they suffered a 12-5 loss to Trion Tuesday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings and scored the final five runs of the game over the last two frames to pull away.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

