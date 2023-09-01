Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors were doubled up at home on Thursday by Dade County, who handed the Red-and-White an 8-4 defeat.

Lakeview led 1-0 after one inning, but gave up seven answered runs before scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

