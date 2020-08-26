Kori Kinsey delivered a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Lakeview Lady Warriors to a 4-3 win over rival Ringgold in an NGAC contest Tuesday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe.
Lakeview led 3-0, but gave up three runs to the Lady Tigers in the top of the seventh inning to tie the ball game. Callie Branum had two RBIs in the frame, while Albany Jett added one.
But Brylee Pritchett led off the bottom of the seventh with a double for the home team, setting the table for Kinsey's heroics.
Hope Alexander was the only Lady Warrior with multiple hits as she went 2 for 2 with a double and one run scored. She also made five putouts in the field. Marissa Moreland had a triple and knocked in a run, while Pritchett picked up an RBI in the contest. Madi Jimenez also contributed on defense with eight putouts.
Breanna Johnson gave up just one earned run on three hits in seven innings of work. She finished with two strikeouts to get the win.
Braylee Raby pitched six innings for Ringgold. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits and a pair of walks, ending the night with four strikeouts.
Chattanooga Valley 6, Saddle Ridge 4
The Lady Eagles remained unbeaten on the season, rallying from a 4-2 deficit after five innings to post an eight-inning victory.
CVMS scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie things up and they would go to extras still knotted up at 4-4 after a game-saving play in the bottom of the seventh. Three straight walks would load the bases with one out, but Emma Fowler would catch a Tamra Yancy flyball in centerfield and threw home to catcher Leah Johnson, who tagged out Olivia Acuff trying to tag up and score the game-winner for Saddle Ridge.
Kailynn Bailey would deliver an RBI-double in the top of the eighth for the Lady Eagles and Paisley Carter would bring in another run later in the inning to add to the lead.
Hadley Middlebrooks would close the book on the Lady Mustangs in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the win. She pitched all eight innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. She walked 11 batters, but struck out seven.
Bailey finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Jamiah Lewis was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Desiree Powell was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Leah Johnson finished 2 for 3 on the day.
Raven Yancy was 3 for 5 with a run scored and three stolen bases for Saddle Ridge. Alivia Hughes had a hit and knocked in two runs. Olivia Free had a double and an RBI, while Acuff drew four intentional walks and scored twice.