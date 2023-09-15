Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors got back on track Thursday with a dominant 12-0, three-inning victory over Dade in Trenton.

The Red-and-White scored four runs in the top of the first inning before blowing the game wide open with an eight-spot in the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

