The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got 11 strikeouts on a two-hitter from Marlie Day and beat Red Bud, 2-1, on Monday afternoon in a non-league contest.
Day also had two hits in the victory as LaFayette moved to 6-3 overall. Jocelyn McCallie finished with a hit and an RBI, while Emma Parker added a double.
In the JV game, Jada Lara fired her own two-hitter and struck out four in a 12-2 LaFayette win. She also helped her own cause with a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Cahlee Garmany had a big game with two hits and four RBIs. Maddie Jefferies collected a pair of hits and drove in one run, while Kayla Robinson had a double and knocked in two runs. McCallie and Jenna Lively each recorded a hit and an RBI, and Prezleigh Baty had a triple.
Both LaFayette teams will play at Dade County on Tuesday.