LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got 11 strikeouts on a two-hitter from Marlie Day and beat Red Bud, 2-1, on Monday afternoon in a non-league contest.

Day also had two hits in the victory as LaFayette moved to 6-3 overall. Jocelyn McCallie finished with a hit and an RBI, while Emma Parker added a double.

In the JV game, Jada Lara fired her own two-hitter and struck out four in a 12-2 LaFayette win. She also helped her own cause with a hit and an RBI at the plate.

Cahlee Garmany had a big game with two hits and four RBIs. Maddie Jefferies collected a pair of hits and drove in one run, while Kayla Robinson had a double and knocked in two runs. McCallie and Jenna Lively each recorded a hit and an RBI, and Prezleigh Baty had a triple.

Both LaFayette teams will play at Dade County on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you