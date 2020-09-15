The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took care of Dade, 8-0, in five innings on Tuesday night.
It was a big night for pitcher Kaylee Tatum, who fired a five-inning no-hitter and finished with eight strikeouts.
Jaiden Vinyard went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Tatum and Emma Parker were both 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Harley Perkins, Charley Reynolds and Cahlee Garmany both had two hits, while Garmany drove in a run. Jocelyn McCallie had a hit and two RBIs, while Ciarra Lara and Liberty Griffin both had singles.
The LaFayette JV team won 10-2 behind a triple and three RBIs from McCallie. Perkins was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Jenna Lively had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs and Hannah Phillips added a hit.
Marlie Day struck out eight in a two-hitter.
LaFayette is slated to play at Heritage on Wednesday to close out the season.