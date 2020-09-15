LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took care of Dade, 8-0, in five innings on Tuesday night.

It was a big night for pitcher Kaylee Tatum, who fired a five-inning no-hitter and finished with eight strikeouts.

Jaiden Vinyard went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Tatum and Emma Parker were both 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Harley Perkins, Charley Reynolds and Cahlee Garmany both had two hits, while Garmany drove in a run. Jocelyn McCallie had a hit and two RBIs, while Ciarra Lara and Liberty Griffin both had singles.

The LaFayette JV team won 10-2 behind a triple and three RBIs from McCallie. Perkins was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Jenna Lively had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs and Hannah Phillips added a hit.

Marlie Day struck out eight in a two-hitter.

LaFayette is slated to play at Heritage on Wednesday to close out the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

