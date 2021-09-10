The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got eight strikeouts from Emma Parker in a 12-0 home win over Saddle Ridge on Thursday. Parker threw three no-hit innings, while Marlie Day fanned one in a hitless inning of relief as LaFayette moved to 5-3 overall.
Emma House was a homerun away from the cycle as she went 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple to go with two RBIs. Parker and Day each had three hits with a double and two RBIs. Harley Perkins had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Charly Reynolds had a hit and an RBI.
Cahlee Garmany had two doubles and two RBIs with Jenna Lively picking up a hit and an RBI.
Kennedy Hays pitched all three innings for the Lady Mustangs (1-3). She allowed seven hits and just three earned runs, while striking out one batter.
LaFayette went on to claim a 15-0 victory in the JV game behind an eight-strikeout no-hitter from Jada Lara. Lara also helped herself with two hits and an RBI.
Reynolds had a hit and an RBI and Gracie Davis went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Maddie Jeffries recorded two hit and drove in two. Kayla Robinson had one hit and two RBIs, and Hannah Phillips finished with two hits and one RBI.
Jenna Lively had a triple in the win, while Prezleigh Baty and Parker Tudor had one hit apiece.