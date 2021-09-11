A seven-run second inning helped the LaFayette Lady Ramblers to an 11-2 home win over Lakeview on Friday afternoon.
Emma Parker had a big day by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. She also struck out nine batters in five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk.
Emma House and Harley Perkins each had two hits and one RBI. Cahlee Garmany doubled and knocked in a pair of runs. Jocelyn McCallie was 1 for 3 and scored twice, while Marlie Day had one hit and one RBI as LaFayette improved to 6-3 on the year.
Brylee Pritchett was 2 for 3 with a double for the Lady Warriors (4-4). Kaleigh Johnson and Hope Alexander each a had double and an RBI, while Lizet Jimenez picked up a triple.
Rylee Green allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks in 1.2 innings in the circle. She finished with one strikeout before handing off to Riley Pell. Pell pitched 2.1 innings of relief, giving up two earned runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.