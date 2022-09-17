The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 6-4 deficit and stun Heritage, 7-6, in an NGAC contest in Boynton on Friday night.
Gracie Davis had three singles and drove in three runs for LaFayette. Maddie Kate Jefferies and Jenna Lively each had two hits with Lively driving in a run. Zana Day knocked in two runs, while Abigail Rowlls had one RBI.
Rowlls went all seven innings, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and seven walks. She struck out one batter, but was able to get the victory.
Molly O'Brien had two hits, including a double, and finished with three RBIs for the Generals. Piper Martin was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Paityn Weldon doubled and knocked in two runs. Jada Lara and Paisley Collins each had two hits, while Kaylin Fuentes had one RBI.
O'Brien and Weldon combined to give up seven earned runs on 10 hits in seven innings. They walked three batters, but struck out 10.
LaFayette (2-7) is scheduled to play a home-and-home series against Summerville Middle School on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. They also still have a home game to make up against Dade to close out the regular season.
Meanwhile, Heritage (9-4) saw its regular season come to a close on Friday. The Generals will now wait to see what their seeding will be for the upcoming NGAC tournament. Only the top six teams in the regular season will get into the playoffs.
