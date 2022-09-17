LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 6-4 deficit and stun Heritage, 7-6, in an NGAC contest in Boynton on Friday night.

Gracie Davis had three singles and drove in three runs for LaFayette. Maddie Kate Jefferies and Jenna Lively each had two hits with Lively driving in a run. Zana Day knocked in two runs, while Abigail Rowlls had one RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In