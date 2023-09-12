LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Middle School Lady Ramblers picked up their first victory of the 2023 season on Monday night, but not before holding off scrappy Rossville, 12-9.

The visiting Lady Bulldogs led 3-2 after the first inning, but the home team put up five runs in the second inning before scoring three more in the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

