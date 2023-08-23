LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers dropped a 9-0 decision at Trion on Tuesday night.

Trenay Ware and Molly McHugh had singles, while Ware collected a stolen base. MadiBelle Stout pitched 4.1 innings, allowing four walks and striking out seven.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

