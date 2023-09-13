LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled to Trenton on Tuesday and suffered a 14-2 loss at the hands of Dade.

MadiBelle Stout drew a pair of walks and scored a run for the Lady Ramblers, while Lily Nixon was 1 for 1 with a run scored.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

