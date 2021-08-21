The LaFayette Middle School Lady Ramblers began the 2021 season with two victories after winning back-to-back games this weekend.
On Friday, LaFayette headed to Gordon County for their first-ever meeting with Red Bud and the Orange-and-Black got a complete game, two-hitter with six strikeouts from Emma Parker in a 2-0 win. Parker also went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Emma House was 3 for 3 with a double and two singles. Cahlee Garmany collected an RBI, while Harley Perkins, Jocelyn McCallie and Jenna Lively all had singles.
Then on Saturday, LaFayette hosted Chattanooga Valley in rain-postponed meeting from earlier in the week and got another big day from Parker in the circle in a 5-2 win.
Parker fanned 18 batters and allowed just two hits, while also delivering at the plate with a hit and an RBI. Charley Reynolds went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and Perkins and Garmany had two hits apiece. House and Maddie Jefferies each added one hit.
Bralie Blevins gave up four earned runs with four strikeouts in six innings for the Lady Eagles (0-1), while adding a double at the plate. Leah Johnson was 2 for 3, and Alaina Shaver and JaMiah Lewis both collected solo RBIs..
LaFayette's JV team also beat Red Bud on Friday, 7-5, in a three-inning game. Marlie Day threw the first inning and fanned two, while Reynolds struck out three in two innings of work.
Offensively, Prezleigh Baty went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs driven in. Kayla Robinson had one RBI, while Lively, Day, Jefferies, Gracie Davis, Parker Tudor and Lily Nixon all had one hit apiece.