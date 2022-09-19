Lakeview Warriors

Lizet Jimenez pitched a four-inning no-hitter on Eighth Grade Recognition Day and the Lakeview Lady Warriors closed out the regular season with a 12-0 home win over Dalton on Monday.

Jimenez walked two batters and struck out nine, while adding three hits at the plate. She scored twice and drove in three runs in the victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

