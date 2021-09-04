Bailee Hollis pitched a six-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and the Heritage Generals shut out Dade, 8-0, in a league game Saturday afternoon in Boynton.
Hollis allowed just two walks on the day. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kinsey Woodard also went 2 for 4 with a double. She scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, while Landry White was 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Piper Martin had a hit and scored a run and Paisley Collins recorded an RBI as Heritage moved to 3-0 on the season.