Heritage Generals

One final showdown between Heritage and Ringgold will determine who plays for an NGAC title later this week.

The third-seeded Heritage Generals jumped out to a 9-0 lead and answered a big inning by six-seeded Lakeview before wrapping up a 16-6 win in Boynton in the opening round of the NGAC tournament on Monday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

