One final showdown between Heritage and Ringgold will determine who plays for an NGAC title later this week.
The third-seeded Heritage Generals jumped out to a 9-0 lead and answered a big inning by six-seeded Lakeview before wrapping up a 16-6 win in Boynton in the opening round of the NGAC tournament on Monday.
Heritage scored five times in the first inning and four times in the second, only to see the Lady Warriors come back with a five-spot of their own in the top of the third, which cut the Generals' lead to 9-5.
But the home team responded in kind in the bottom half of the inning, plating five runs to reestablish the momentum.
Lizet Jimenez put up Lakeview's final run of the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. However, Kaylin Fuentes knocked in a run on a groundout in the bottom of the inning before Kinley Eason's RBI-double scored Jada Lara to close out the game on the run rule.
Molly O'Brien pitched all four innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits. She struck out seven and walked three, while delivering a pair of triples at the plate.
Collins Fletcher led the 16-hit attack by going 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs. Paityn Weldon had three hits, an RBI and scored three runs. Paisley Collins was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored, while Eason went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Fuentes finished with two runs scored and three RBIs in a 2 for 4 afternoon, while Lara was 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice.
Jimenez went 2 for 2 at the plate, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs. She also struck out one batter in 3.2 innings in the circle.
Brynlee Thomas and Macy Satterfield each had a hit and two RBIs, while Maya Satterfield and Marlee Johnson both singled.
While Lakeview's season ended with a 7-7 overall record, Heritage (10-4) will travel across town to face Ringgold (10-2) on Tuesday in a tournament semifinal game. The Lady Tigers, the second-seeded team in the field, had a bye in the first round.
The two rivals met back on Sept. 13 with Heritage dropping an 11-3 decision at Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.