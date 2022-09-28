The third-seeded Heritage Generals traveled to the other side of Ringgold on Tuesday to face the second-seeded Lady Tigers in a North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game.
Both teams battled for seven scoreless innings. However, things would change dramatically in the eighth and Heritage would punch its ticket to the championship series with a 7-0 victory.
Starting the top of the eighth with Kaylin Fuentes on second base as part of the international tiebreaker, Fuentes raced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Kinley Eason RBI-single. Collins Fletcher added an RBI-single two batters later, but Ringgold caught a line drive for the second out of the inning.
It would take a little longer for the Lady Tigers to get the third out.
Molly O'Brien kept the inning going with an RBI-double and Paityn Weldon followed up with an RBI-single. Karly Schubert came into the game to run for Weldon and scored on an RBI-double off the bat of Paisley Collins. Hope Alsobrooks then entered the game as a pinch runner and scored on an RBI-double by Jada Lara before Fuentes capped the inning with an RBI-single.
Weldon retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory. She pitched all eight innings, allowing eight hits and striking out 16 batters.
Collins went 3 for 4, Eason, Fletcher and O'Brien had two hits apiece, while Piper Martin picked up a single.
Jillian Eaker threw the first 7.2 innings for the Lady Tigers. She gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts before being replaced with two outs in the eighth. Sophia Thomas gave up an earned run on three hits in one-third of an inning of work. She finished with one strikeout.
Thomas and Maddie Cargile had two hits apiece, while singles were added by Eaker, Emma Harper, Hayden Gordy and Albany Harris.
While the season came to a close for Ringgold (10-3), Heritage (11-4) will now await the winner of the other semifinal game between fifth-seeded Chattanooga Valley and top-seeded Gordon Lee. That game will be played Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Chickamauga.
The best of three NGAC championship series will begin with Game 1 on Thursday at the home of the lowest remaining seed. The higher seed will host Game 2 on Friday and Game 3 Friday night, if needed.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.