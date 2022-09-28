Heritage Generals

The third-seeded Heritage Generals traveled to the other side of Ringgold on Tuesday to face the second-seeded Lady Tigers in a North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game.

Both teams battled for seven scoreless innings. However, things would change dramatically in the eighth and Heritage would punch its ticket to the championship series with a 7-0 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In