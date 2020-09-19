The Heritage Generals traveled to Chickamauga on Friday and handed Gordon Lee a 4-3 set back in the final regular-season game of the 2020 season for the Navy-and-Red.
Zoe Hendricks gave up just two earned runs in seven innings. She allowed six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Macie Collins went 2 for 4 with a double. Faith Alsobrooks had two hits and an RBI, while Ella Blansit knocked in one run in the win.
Lillian McCullough threw all seven innings for the Lady Trojans, allowing a walk and three earned runs. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double.
Camryn Caradine had a hit, an RBI and scored a run, as did Macartney Angel. Gracie Helton added a hit and an RBI and Kate Chambers recorded a double.
Heritage 5, Gordon Lee 2 (JV)
The nightcap lasted just three innings as Bailey Hollis picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up two earned runs and struck out two, also going 2 for 3 with two runs scored at the plate.
Kinsey Woodard had a hit, scored twice and drove in one run, while Piper Martin and Ema Tanner were each credited with one RBI.
Kynleigh Custer was 2 for 2 and scored two runs for Gordon Lee. Kaley Russel had a double and knocked in a run, while Laney Wilson allowed four earned runs in three innings. She walked one batter and struck out four.