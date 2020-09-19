Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals traveled to Chickamauga on Friday and handed Gordon Lee a 4-3 set back in the final regular-season game of the 2020 season for the Navy-and-Red.

Zoe Hendricks gave up just two earned runs in seven innings. She allowed six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Macie Collins went 2 for 4 with a double. Faith Alsobrooks had two hits and an RBI, while Ella Blansit knocked in one run in the win.

Lillian McCullough threw all seven innings for the Lady Trojans, allowing a walk and three earned runs. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double.

Camryn Caradine had a hit, an RBI and scored a run, as did Macartney Angel. Gracie Helton added a hit and an RBI and Kate Chambers recorded a double.

Heritage 5, Gordon Lee 2 (JV)

The nightcap lasted just three innings as Bailey Hollis picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up two earned runs and struck out two, also going 2 for 3 with two runs scored at the plate.

Kinsey Woodard had a hit, scored twice and drove in one run, while Piper Martin and Ema Tanner were each credited with one RBI.

Kynleigh Custer was 2 for 2 and scored two runs for Gordon Lee. Kaley Russel had a double and knocked in a run, while Laney Wilson allowed four earned runs in three innings. She walked one batter and struck out four.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

