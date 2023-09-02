Heritage Generals

Serenity Ellard was 3 for 3 at the plate, scored once and drove in three runs as the Heritage Generals turned back Calhoun, 11-3, in a late Friday afternoon game in Boynton.

The contest was originally set for Aug. 25, but had to be postponed due to weather.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In