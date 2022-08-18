Heritage Generals

A total of 12 different players had hits on Thursday as Heritage picked up an 18-2 home victory over Saddle Ridge.

The Generals scored 12 times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six more in the second before finishing it off in the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

