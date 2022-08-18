A total of 12 different players had hits on Thursday as Heritage picked up an 18-2 home victory over Saddle Ridge.
The Generals scored 12 times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six more in the second before finishing it off in the third.
Brylee Pritchett and Paityn Weldon each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Kaylin Fuentes had two hits and one RBI. Molly O'Brien had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Paisley Collins, Kinley Eason, Piper Martin, Jada Lara and MaKayla Dodson each had one RBI.
O'Brien pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk. She struck out two batters, while Serenity Ellard struck out two batters in one inning. She also gave up an earned run on a hit and walked two.
For Saddle Ridge, Emory Beck had a hit, a walk and a run scored. She also surrendered eight earned runs in 1.2 innings in the circle. Brilee Wilson had a double and an RBI, Ashlynn Dotts scored a run and Rylen Stephenson went 1 for 2. Sophia Alexander pitched the final third of an inning for the Lady Mustangs.
Heritage (2-0) will be back in action late tomorrow afternoon against Boyd-Buchanan at home, while Saddle Ridge (0-2) will take the field again Tuesday when they host Chattanooga Valley.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.