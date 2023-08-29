Heritage Generals

Paityn Weldon struck out 16 batters in seven innings and the Heritage Generals held off county rival Lakeview, 5-3, Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.

Weldon gave up just one walk and one earned run in a seven-inning complete game. Kaylin Fuentes was 2 for 4 with an RBI and was the only Heritage player with multiple hits.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

