The Heritage Generals got two RBIs apiece from Ema Tanner and Kaylin Fuentes in an 8-0 win over Lakeview on Friday.
Fuentes, Landry White and Piper Martin each had two hits in the victory, while White, Martin and Paisley Collins all drove in one run apiece.
Bailee Hollis pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks as Heritage moved to 8-1 on the year.
Brylee Pritchett went 2 for 3 for the Lady Warriors (5-6) and Rylee Green went 1 for 2. Green pitched three innings with two strikeouts and two walks, while Lizet Jimenez gave up one unearned run in 1.2 innings of work.