Bailee Hollis gave up just one hit in five innings and went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI as Heritage moved to 4-0 with a 10-0 victory at LaFayette on Tuesday.
Hollis struck out 10 Lady Ramblers and walked just two in the victory. Landry White and Ema Tanner had two RBIs each, while Kinsey Woodard, Molly O'Brien and Paityn Weldon each knocked in one run apiece.
Alli Pettyjohn had the only hit of the game for LaFayette (4-3). Emma Parker pitched 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.