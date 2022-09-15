Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals traveled to Gordon County on Thursday to make up a non-league game at Red Bud and came home with a 9-8 victory.

The six-inning slugfest saw the two teams combine for 29 hits. Molly O'Brien had three doubles and an RBI, while Kaylin Fuentes and Piper Martin also had three hits each.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

