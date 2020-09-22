One half of the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference softball championship series is now set.
League co-champion Heritage punched its ticket on Tuesday after surviving a 3-1 contest with visiting Chattanooga Valley.
All four runs in the game came in the third inning.
Hadley Middlebrooks led off the top of the third with a walk for the Lady Eagles and courtesy runner Kyleigh Thrasher would come home on a two-out single by Emma Fowler.
But in the bottom of the third, a pair of two-out singles and a walk loaded the bases for Heritage and Macie Collins came through with a clutch three-run triple to left field in what turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Chattanooga Valley would manage a one-out walk in the top of the seventh, but it would be the only baserunner for the Lady Eagles the rest of the way.
Bailey Hollis had two hits and scored a run for Heritage, while pitcher Addie Edwards allowed just one earned run on two hits and two walks. She struck out eight in the complete-game victory.
Middlebrooks gave up three earned runs on six hits and four walks in six innings, finishing with nine strikeouts. Fowler went 2 for 3.
Heritage will now await the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal game between Gordon Lee and Saddle Ridge. The NGAC best-of-three final series is set to start on Friday.