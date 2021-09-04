After weeks of postponements, rainouts and other delays, the Heritage Middle School Generals finally began their season on Wednesday and made up for lost time with a 16-1 rout of Trion. Six different players had multiple hits in the 16-hit onslaught, while eight different Heritage players recorded at least one RBI.
Kinsey Woodard had three hits. Bailee Hollis, Landry White, Ema Tanner, Paisley Collins and Paityn Weldon each finished with two hits. White led the way with three RBIs. Hollis, Woodard, Tanner and Collins knocked in two runs apiece, while Weldon, Molly O'Brien and Kaylin Fuentes each had one RBI.
Hollis gave up four hits and one earned run in four innings in the circle. She struck out six batters and walked just one.
Heritage 9, Chattanooga Valley 1
One day later, Hollis and Woodard each had three hits in a victory over the Lady Eagles. Hollis also collected three RBIs, while Woodard finished with two. White knocked in a pair of runs, while Tanner and Weldon had one RBI apiece.
Hollis threw 70 pitches in five innings, 56 of which were strikes. She allowed one unearned run and one hit with 11 strikeouts and no walks to send Heritage to a 2-0 mark.
Bralie Blevins struck out two and walked two in five innings of work for CVMS (0-3). Leah Johnson had a hit and scored a run, while Maddie Champagne picked up the RBI.