Heritage Generals

An eight-run first inning provided more than enough support for pitcher Paityn Weldon and the Heritage Generals picked up a 10-0 win over Chattanooga Valley in Flintstone on Thursday.

Weldon gave up just one hit in four innings and finished with five strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In