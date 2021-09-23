The Heritage Generals tuned up for next week's North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament with a 7-3 non-region victory over Boyd-Buchanan on Thursday.
Bailee Hollis went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored at the plate. She also pitched seven innings of six-hit ball, allowing two earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
Kinsey Woodard had a double and knocked in two runs. Ema Tanner and Kaylin Fuentes each went 2 for 4, while Molly O'Brien and Piper Martin each had an RBI to move Heritage to 9-1 on the season.