The Heritage Generals scored six runs in each of the first two innings and coasted to a 13-0 victory at Saddle Ridge on Friday.
Bailee Hollis had two hits and knocked in four runs as the Navy-and-Red moved to 6-0 on the year. Kinsey Woodard was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Landry White went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Ema Tanner also recorded two hits.
Paityn Weldon knocked in a pair of runs, while Maggie Potts, Piper Martin and Paisley Collins each had one RBI in the victory.
Weldon pitched two innings of two-hit ball, striking out six and walking just one. Hollis threw one inning and fanned three hitters.
Ella Ferry and Tamra Yancy each had singles for the Lady Mustangs (1-4). Kennedy Hays pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts and four walks.