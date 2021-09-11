Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals scored six runs in each of the first two innings and coasted to a 13-0 victory at Saddle Ridge on Friday.

Bailee Hollis had two hits and knocked in four runs as the Navy-and-Red moved to 6-0 on the year. Kinsey Woodard was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Landry White went 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Ema Tanner also recorded two hits.

Paityn Weldon knocked in a pair of runs, while Maggie Potts, Piper Martin and Paisley Collins each had one RBI in the victory.

Weldon pitched two innings of two-hit ball, striking out six and walking just one. Hollis threw one inning and fanned three hitters.

Ella Ferry and Tamra Yancy each had singles for the Lady Mustangs (1-4). Kennedy Hays pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts and four walks.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

