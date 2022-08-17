Heritage Generals

Four runs in the bottom of the first inning would set the tone for the Heritage Generals on Tuesday as they went on to an 8-0, five-inning victory over the Trion Lady Bulldogs.

Paityn Weldon had three triples in the game and scored four times. She also allowed only three hits in five innings in the circle, walking one and striking out eight.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

