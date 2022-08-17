MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Heritage blanks Trion in opener By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 17, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four runs in the bottom of the first inning would set the tone for the Heritage Generals on Tuesday as they went on to an 8-0, five-inning victory over the Trion Lady Bulldogs.Paityn Weldon had three triples in the game and scored four times. She also allowed only three hits in five innings in the circle, walking one and striking out eight.Paisley Collins was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jada Lara went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, while Addie Wilson also knocked in a run.Heritage (1-0) will play host to Saddle Ridge on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 Walker County woman arrested for murder, arson Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Health director: 'Extremely transmissible, highly contagious' covid variant still putting people in area hospitals Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Howard County Police: Man dies, another injured in two-vehicle collision Monday in Fulton 34 min ago SBI starts insolvency proceedings against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar 34 min ago Michigan hits COVID-19 spike as state adds 23,165 cases, 103 deaths over last week 34 min ago Restoring water service to 7 towns will be delayed extra week, GLWA officials say 34 min ago Whitmer does not need to testify Wednesday, appeals panel rules 34 min ago