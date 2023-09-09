Ringgold Tigers

Emma Harper had two singles, a home run and four RBIs for the Ringgold Lady Tigers on Friday as they rolled to an 11-1 non-conference win at Calhoun.

Harper had a two-run single in the first inning and launched a two-run bomb in the third. She finished 3 for 4 and also drew a walk.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In