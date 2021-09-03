Hope Alexander was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases to help lift the Lakeview Lady Warriors to a 5-3 NGAC victory over Dade County on Thursday.
Lizet Jimenez had a double, scored once and drove in a run, and Riley Green went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Green also pitched all seven innings and allowed no earned runs on three hits and a walk. She finished the day with 12 strikeouts.
Lakeview's record improved to 2-2 with the victory. They will look to climb over the .500 mark with a home game against Rossville on Friday.