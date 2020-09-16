The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored three times in the third and added three more in the sixth as they collected an 8-1 victory over Saddle Ridge Tuesday afternoon in Rock Spring.
Macartney Angel had four hits, including a triple. She scored twice and drove in one run. Kate Chambers drove in a pair of runs with a two-run homer in the sixth. Gracie Helton had two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice, while Sadie Hughes and Lillian McCullough each doubled and knocked in one run.
Tenslee Wilson went 2 for 4 on the afternoon, while Camryn Caradine and Jenny Beth Freeman both had a hit and scored once.
Gisele Tankersly pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts.
Olivia Free had a double and scored the only run for the Lady Mustangs as she was knocked in on a Kennedy Hays single. Free allowed seven earned runs in seven innings and finished with seven strikeouts.