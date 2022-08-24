Gordon Lee Trojans

A showdown between undefeated teams took place in Boynton on Tuesday afternoon and it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans getting three runs in the top of the first and six in the bottom of the sixth to take down the Heritage Generals, 9-1.

Kynleigh Custer had a two-run single in the first inning, while Kyleigh Custer drove in one run with a single. Five of the six runs in the sixth inning scored with two outs, including a two-run single by Laney Wilson.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

