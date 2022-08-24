A showdown between undefeated teams took place in Boynton on Tuesday afternoon and it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans getting three runs in the top of the first and six in the bottom of the sixth to take down the Heritage Generals, 9-1.
Kynleigh Custer had a two-run single in the first inning, while Kyleigh Custer drove in one run with a single. Five of the six runs in the sixth inning scored with two outs, including a two-run single by Laney Wilson.
Wilson went 4 for 4 at the plate, drove in two runs and scored twice. She also struck out eight batters in six innings in the circle, walking three and giving up one earned run on two hits.
Kyleigh Custer was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kynleigh Custer was 1 for 2 with three RBIs, while Riley Mull, Molly Corvin, Maddie Harvey and Grace Shafer each knocked in one run.
The lone run of the game for Heritage came in the bottom of the sixth as Brylee Pritchett bunted for a single, stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch. Addie Wilson had a single to account for the only other hit of the game for the Generals.
Paityn Weldon pitched 4.2 innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Serenity Ellard allowed a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning of work.
Gordon Lee (3-0) will host Trion on Thursday, while Heritage (2-1) will try to regroup Thursday on the road when they play at Dade.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.