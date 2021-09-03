Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee's Abby Logan and LaFayette's Emma Parker had a bit of a pitcher's duel Thursday afternoon in LaFayette. But when the dust finally settled, it was a three-run sixth inning that helped push the Lady Trojans to a 5-2 league win.

Logan struck out seven batters in seven innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and a walk. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate and helped herself with a pair of RBIs.

Kinleigh Custer went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Kyleigh Custer was 1 for 4. Laney Wilson added a double, while Camdyn Carter and Kaley Russell each had one RBI as Gordon Lee improved to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in NGAC play.

LaFayette (4-2, 2-2) got eight strikeouts and three walks from Parker. Emma House went 2 for 3. Jocelyn McCallie picked up a double and drove in a run, while Jada Lara and Marlie Day each had one hit.

The Lady Ramblers won the JV game, 7-5. Lara struck out four hitters in the circle. Hannah Phillips picked up two hits at the dish, while Lara and Prezleigh Baty each had a hit.

Individual statistics for the Gordon Lee JV team were not available as of press time.

